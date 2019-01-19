Rape accused night club bouncer shot dead 22-year-old woman in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Gurugram ACP Shamsher Singh on Friday said that a 22-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by a bouncer for refusing to withdraw a rape case against him.

Haryana: Woman shot dead in Gurugram. Shamsher Singh, ACP Gurugram, says, “Body was found today in the morning around 6:30 am near

Khushboo Chowk in DLF Phase-1. There's bullet injury on her body. She was a bar dancer by profession. Case registered; probe underway." (18.01.2019)

Police said the accused Sandeep Kumar murdered the woman hours before she was to record her statement in court. Talking to PTI, the victim's mother said that the accused abducted her daughter from their house. The deceased, who was shot four times, used to work as a dancer at a night club.

The police control room was informed by some passerby who spotted the woman's body at Khusboo Chowk at the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway. The victim's mother said that Kumar was putting pressure on her to withdraw the rape case against him that she had lodged in March 2017.

"Kumar came to my house at Nathupur early morning and requested to speak to her for few minutes in his car. But he sped away as soon as she sat inside. A few hours later at 6 am, he threatened me over phone to withdraw the case, saying he would kill her," she told PTI.

According to police, the victim had befriended Kumar when she was working at the night club, where Kumar was employed as a bouncer. In March 2017, the victim had filed an FIR against Kumar, accusing him of raping her. Kumar was later arrested by Gurugram Police but he was granted bail by the court/

"On the statement of victim's mother, we have registered an FIR against Sandeep in DLF phase 1 Police Station. The accused, a resident of Tigaon in Faridabad, is at large," said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

