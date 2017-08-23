close
Rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Punjab, Haryana on high alert ahead of court verdict

Nearly 40,000 to 50,000 followers, Dera followers, who call themselves 'Premis', are expected to gather in the next two days

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 12:08
Rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: Punjab, Haryana on high alert ahead of court verdict
Rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh: A special CBI court in Panchkula will deliver its judgement on August 25

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of Central Bureau of Inverstigation (CBI) court's verdict in the 15-year-old rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, thousands policemen and paramilitary troops were deployed in Punjab and Haryana with section 144 being imposed in several places. Nearly 40,000 to 50,000 followers are expected to gather within the next two days.

A special CBI court in Panchkula will deliver its judgement on August 25. The Dera chief has also been asked to appear before the court in person on the same day.

The self-styled godman, also known for his "MSG (Messenger of God)" film franchise, has millions of followers in Haryana, Punjab and various other places.

Thousands of Dera followers, who call themselves 'Premis', have reached Panchkula, camping near the courthouse where the judgment will be delivered. These 'premis' have been requesting Gurmeet Ram Rahim not to appear in the court and have even issued violent threats against.

A verdict against the Dera chief can lead to an immediate outbreak of violence.

"The Haryana police is on alert and fully-prepared to tackle any situation. The Centre has also provided 35 companies of paramilitary forces," Haryana DGP B S Sandhu told PTI earlier. He said that their focus is on Sirsa, Fatehabad and Panchkula districts where heavy deployment of paramilitary forces has been especially done.

In 2002, a case was registered by CBI against the self-styled godman after allegations of sexual exploitation of two Sadhvis (women followers) surfaced through anonymous letters. The case hearing has been going on since 2007. He also faces trial in a case involving the murder of a journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

 

With agency inputs

Gurmeet Ram Rahim SinghRape caseHigh alertDera chiefCourt verdictDera Sacha Sauda

