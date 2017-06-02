Rare gesture! Rajnath Singh breaks protocol to hug brave BSF jawan who took on militants

New Delhi: In a rare gesture, Union Home Rajnath Singh recently broke the protocol to hug a brave but disabled BSF jawan who had taken on militants during an attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur in 2014.

According to the Indian Express, the Union Minister took every one by surprise when he not only hugged BSF constable Godhraj Meena but also praised him for his bravery, presence of mind and indomitable spirit at the 15th BSF investiture ceremony held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Meena’s bus, part of a Border Security Force convoy, was ambushed by militants on August 5, 2014 near the ‘Narsu Nalah’ area in Udhampur with a heavy gunfire.

The 44-year-old trooper, who was on guard duty in the bus, kept the two militants at bay with his bravery and foiled their attempts to enter and target the about 30 personnel onboard, according to the citation.

Meena, who suffered 85 percent disability after militants’ bullets hit him during the attack, is not able to speak and walk properly.

However, Meena received a thunderous applause from the officials and jawans when the country's Home Minister pinned the gallantry medal on his chest during the function.

Even before Meena could accord the mandatory salute, the Home Minister hugged and patted him and saw him off from the dais with a firm and long hand shake.

As per protocol, the Home Minister, after pinning the medal and handing over the citation, has to shake hand with the awardee and the person moves ahead after according a salute to him.

Later, during his speech, Singh said he was extremely proud of Meena’s bravery and grit.

Watch the video here.