Rash driving case against Prateik Babbar withdrawn after settlement b/w both parties

Panaji: A day after Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar was booked for rash driving in Goa, the case has been withdrawn following a settlement between both the aggrieved parties.

The actor was booked on Wednesday night under Motor Vehicles Act after his vehicle knocked down a motor-cycle driver, entering a one-way street at Porvorim police station.

Earlier in the day, Babbar refused to give his blood sample which the police wanted to check whether the actor, who is in his early 30s, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The actor, on his part, filed a complaint against the complainant Paulo Correa, alleging that the latter smashed his car's window-shield.

Prateik Babbar, the son of actors Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil, has worked in films like "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na", "Dhobi Ghat", "Dum Maro Dum" and "My Friend Pinto".

