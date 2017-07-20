Rashtrapati Bhavan - Home to India's President: Some interesting facts

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhawan, which is the official residence of the President of India located in New Delhi, is one of the most iconic monuments of India. As the counting of ballots to decide who among the two top candidates – Ram Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar – will begins on Thursday to elect the 14th President of India, we take a look at the grandeur and the opulence that makes the Rashtrapati Bhawan one of the most splendid residences of a head of state in the world.

Here some interesting facts about the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

-The Rashtrapati Bhawan also known as the Presidential Palace is the second largest in the world after the Quirinal Palace, Rome , Italy.

-This massive mansion was designed by a British architect named Sir Edwin Lutyens.

-Chief Engineer, Hugh Keeling and many Indian contractors were also part of its designing and construction.

-Its construction started in 1912 and was completed in 1929. It took nearly 17 years and nearly 29000 people worked were involved in its construction,.

-It was officially inaugurated in the year 1931.

-The total cost of building this marvellous piece of architecture was of Rs 877,136 pounds (Rs. 12.8 million).

-With having a floor space of 200000 sq ft, Rashtrapati Bhavan has four floors and 340 rooms.

-The hugeness of this mansion can be noticed with the fact that it has more than 54 bedrooms together with additional accommodation for guests.

-It is said that over 700 million bricks and three million cubic feet of stones were used in the construction of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

-Interestingly, there has been no steel used in its construction.

-During 1950, it was the residence of the Viceroy of India therefore it was called as the Viceroy House during that time.

-There is no doubt in saying that it is one of the best artistic works of Sir Lutyens.

-The Rashtrapati Bhavan is a magnum opus of equilibrium, discipline, outline, colour and concord.

-With the combination of the architectural work of Mughal and British era, it is undoubtedly one of the best known monuments of the country.

-The first occupant of this mansion was Lord Irwin.

-The Rashtrapati Bhavan also comprises a huge Mughal Garden at the west of its main building that too designed by Sir Lutyens.

-This lovely and attractive garden has a number of diverse flowers and shrubs, along with exquisite fountains which make it more beautiful.

-There are innumerable of beautiful flowers including different species of colourful roses that make entire surrounding simply amazing.

-Amidst tight security, the garden opens for public during the months of February and March.