Rashtrapati Bhavan should be accessible to maximum number of people: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that Rashtrapati Bhavan should be accessible to as many people as possible and an updated website can ensure that more and more people can be part of its online community.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 17:06

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that Rashtrapati Bhavan should be accessible to as many people as possible and an updated website can ensure that more and more people can be part of its online community.

The President, who met the officers and staff of President`s Press Wing here, said that Rashtrapati Bhavan is a national institution and it belongs to all the people of the country. 

"Rashtrapati Bhavan should be accessible to as many people as possible. Those in Delhi can visit it by themselves but an updated website and digital presence, in this era of digital technology and social media, can ensure that more and more people in other parts of the country can be part of the Rashtrapati Bhavan online community," the President said. 

He also emphasised the importance of physical health and good conduct of officers and staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

This was the second in a series of meetings that the President has called to acquaint himself with the President`s staff. He had met the President`s Military Wing officers and staff at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 5, 2017.

Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to the President, introduced the Press Wing to the President comprising Deputy Press Secretary Shamima Siddiqui and message section, library, photo section, multi media studio, reference and clipping cell and printing press.

The Press Wing is responsible for providing information regarding Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

Ram Nath Kovind, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Press wing, Military Wing, Shamima Siddiqui

