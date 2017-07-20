close
Rashtrapati Bhavan - The official residence of the President of India: Some interesting facts

As the counting of ballots to decide who among the two top candidates – Ram Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar – will take over as the 14th President of India begins on Thursday, we take a look at the grandeur and opulence that makes the Rashtrapati Bhawan one of the most splendid residences of a head of state in the world.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 11:48
Rashtrapati Bhavan - The official residence of the President of India: Some interesting facts

As the counting of ballots to decide who among the two top candidates – Ram Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar – will take over as the 14th President of India begins on Thursday, we take a look at the grandeur and opulence that makes the Rashtrapati Bhawan one of the most splendid residences of a head of state in the world.

Here some interesting facts about the Rashtrapati Bhawan. 

-The Rashtrapati Bhawan also known as the Presidential Palace is the second largest in the world after the Quirinal Palace, Rome , Italy.

-This massive mansion was designed by a British architect named Sir Edwin Lutyens. 

-Chief Engineer, Hugh Keeling and many Indian contractors were also part of its designing and construction. 

-Its construction started in 1912 and was completed in 1929. It took nearly 17 years and nearly 29000 people worked were involved in its construction,.

-It was officially inaugurated in the year 1931. 

-The total cost of building this marvellous piece of architecture was of Rs 877,136 pounds (Rs. 12.8 million). 

-With having a floor space of 200000 sq ft, Rashtrapati Bhavan has four floors and 340 rooms. 

-The hugeness of this mansion can be noticed with the fact that it has more than 54 bedrooms together with additional accommodation for guests. 

-It is said that over 700 million bricks and three million cubic feet of stones were used in the construction of Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

-Interestingly, there has been no steel used in its construction.

-During 1950, it was the residence of the Viceroy of India therefore it was called as the Viceroy House during that time. 

-There is no doubt in saying that it is one of the best artistic works of Sir Lutyens.

-The Rashtrapati Bhavan is a magnum opus of equilibrium, discipline, outline, colour and concord.

-With the combination of the architectural work of Mughal and British era, it is undoubtedly one of the best known monuments of the country. 

-The first occupant of this mansion was Lord Irwin.

-The Rashtrapati Bhavan also comprises a huge Mughal Garden at the west of its main building that too designed by Sir Lutyens. 

-This lovely and attractive garden has a number of diverse flowers and shrubs, along with exquisite fountains which make it more beautiful. 

-There are innumerable of beautiful flowers including different species of colourful roses that make entire surrounding simply amazing. 

-Amidst tight security, the garden opens for public during the months of February and March.

