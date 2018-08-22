Rashtriya Bajrang Dal's Sanjay Jaat announces Rs 5 lakh bounty on Navjot Singh Sidhu's head, calls him traitor

Raking a controversy, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal’s Agra Unit president Sanjay Jaat has offered a bounty of Rs 5 lakh to anyone who brings him the head of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The announcement comes in the wake of Sidhu hugging General Bajwa at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony in Islamabad's President House on August 18.

The video in which Jaat has made the announcement has gone viral on social media. In the video, Jaat repeats several couplets of Guru Gobind Singh and calls Pakistanis and Sidhu as traitors. He also appealed to the Indian government to declare such people as traitors.

Reacting to the incident of Sidhu hugging General Bajwa, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that Sidhu did wrong by hugging the Pakistan Army Chief General. "As far as hugging the Pakistan Army Chief is concerned I am not in its favour. It was wrong for him to have shown the affection towards the Pakistan Army Chief," said the CM.

However, opposing the controversy surrounding him, Sidhu said, “Nobody tells me what to do. I act as per my conscience.” Sidhu said that he was hurt with the controversy over his hug saying, “It was just a moment with General Bajwa as he came to me when I was sitting in the front row. I never interacted with him after that.”