close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rashtriya Rifles​ officer shot dead by jawan in J&K's Uri sector in cold blood

After dispute at a post near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, an Army major of Rashtriya Rifles was shot dead allegedly by a jawan in Uri sector, reported ANI. More details are awaited.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 11:12
Rashtriya Rifles​ officer shot dead by jawan in J&amp;K&#039;s Uri sector in cold blood
Representational image (File pic)

New Delhi:  An Army major of Rashtriya Rifles was shot dead allegedly by a jawan in Uri sector,  after dispute over using cellphone on duty at a post near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the reports, Major Shikhar Thapa of 71 Armed Regiment had rebuked Army jawan for using cellphone on duty in a sensitive area and had warned him about his act. 

Meanwhile, the jawan left his cool when the phone was damaged, who then fired five bullets at Major Thapa from behind, says report. 

The army is expected to come out with a statement later in the day.

(More details awaited)

TAGS

army officerRashtriya RiflesJawanUri Sector

From Zee News

Smriti Irani gets additional charge of I&amp;B ministry, Narendra Tomar given Urban Development after Venkaiah Naidu quits
India

Smriti Irani gets additional charge of I&B ministry, Na...

Army foils infiltration bid in J&amp;K&#039;s Bandipora; two terrorists killed, 2-3 believed to be trapped
Jammu and Kashmir

Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Bandipora; tw...

Delhi University takes new initiatives to prevent ragging, ensure women safety - Check how to file complaint
DelhiEducation

Delhi University takes new initiatives to prevent ragging,...

Uttarakhand

Rain alert in Uttarakhand, heavy downpour in next 24 hours...

Vice Presidential election 2017: Panneerselvam camp to support NDA&#039;s candidate M Venkaiah Naidu
India

Vice Presidential election 2017: Panneerselvam camp to supp...

Parliament&#039;s Monsoon Session Day 2: Fireworks likely as Opposition set to corner Govt over lynching incidents, farmers&#039; plight
India

Parliament's Monsoon Session Day 2: Fireworks likely a...

Bihar Cabinet meet today: Will Nitish Kumar ask scam-tainted Tejashwi Yadav Yadav to quit?
Bihar

Bihar Cabinet meet today: Will Nitish Kumar ask scam-tainte...

NASA Langley commemorates 100th anniversary – From small steps to giant leaps
Space

NASA Langley commemorates 100th anniversary – From small st...

PTI will wait for SC verdict on Panama Papers before pressurising Sharif to resign
World

PTI will wait for SC verdict on Panama Papers before pressu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems

What’s Niti Aayog up to?

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving