Rashtriya Rifles​ officer shot dead by jawan in J&K's Uri sector in cold blood

New Delhi: An Army major of Rashtriya Rifles was shot dead allegedly by a jawan in Uri sector, after dispute over using cellphone on duty at a post near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the reports, Major Shikhar Thapa of 71 Armed Regiment had rebuked Army jawan for using cellphone on duty in a sensitive area and had warned him about his act.

Meanwhile, the jawan left his cool when the phone was damaged, who then fired five bullets at Major Thapa from behind, says report.

#FLASH J&K: Army officer of Rashtriya Rifles shot dead by a jawan in Uri sector; more details awaited — ANI (@ANI_news) July 18, 2017

The army is expected to come out with a statement later in the day.

(More details awaited)