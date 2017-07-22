close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rasjasthan BJP MP collapses during meeting with Amit Shah, admitted to ICU

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister in the NDA government, Sanwarlal Jat, on Saturday collapsed while attending a meeting of party MLAs and MPs with party President Amit Shah. Talking to IANS, a BJP official said,"As he got up to speak, he suddenly collapsed and fainted. He was rushed to SMS Hospital where a team of doctors has been attending him. He has been shifted to the ICU."

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 22, 2017 - 16:15
Rasjasthan BJP MP collapses during meeting with Amit Shah, admitted to ICU

New Delhi: A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister in the NDA government, Sanwarlal Jat, on Saturday collapsed while attending a meeting of party MLAs and MPs with party President Amit Shah. Talking to IANS, a BJP official said,"As he got up to speak, he suddenly collapsed and fainted. He was rushed to SMS Hospital where a team of doctors has been attending him. He has been shifted to the ICU."

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her cabinet colleagues rushed to the hospital to meet the Ajmer MP. He had defeated the Congress`s Sachin Pilot in Ajmer in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

A former minister in the Modi government, Jat is currently the President of Kishan Ayog Rajasthan.

Shah, who arrived here on Friday on a three day visit to the state, is busy holding meetings for strengthening the party at grass root level.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

BJPRajasthan BJP MPSanwarlal JatNDAAmit Shah

From Zee News

Facebook coming with &#039;&#039;modular&#039;&#039; smartphone?
Mobiles

Facebook coming with ''modular'' smartp...

Kashmir would become Syria, Iraq if America intervenes: Mehbooba Mufti on third party intervention
Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir would become Syria, Iraq if America intervenes: Meh...

Facebook coming with &#039;modular&#039; smartphone?
Technology

Facebook coming with 'modular' smartphone?

World

Egypt court sentences 28 to death over 2015 prosecutor kill...

World

Philippine Congress agrees to extend Mindanao martial law t...

Nithari case: Koli, Pandher held guilty in killing of 20-year-old woman
India

Nithari case: Koli, Pandher held guilty in killing of 20-ye...

Planning to book the brand new Jio Phone? Here&#039;s how you can buy
Mobiles

Planning to book the brand new Jio Phone? Here's how y...

Essential Phone to ship in a few days – All you need to know
Mobiles

Essential Phone to ship in a few days – All you need to kno...

Uttar Pradesh

UP: BJP legislator Mathura Prasad Pal dies after long-battl...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Crafting a new world order: The shift from the West to Asia will have India as its focus

Trauma or drama: Can anyone explain why Behenji is riled up?

President-elect Kovind: Big mandate, bigger pressure

DNA Edit: Opposition in a crisis

Ram Nath Kovind elected as new President: How it can help PM Modi en route 2019