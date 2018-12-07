हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rath yatra

Row over Rath Yatra: Mamata Banerjee is scared of BJP, says Amit Shah

In a scathing attack on the West Bengal government under Mamata, the BJP national chief said that the administration of being a roadblock.

Row over Rath Yatra: Mamata Banerjee is scared of BJP, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Accusing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal of indulging in widespread in the state, Amit Shah on Friday said that Mamata Banerjee got scared of BJP's planned Rath Yatra.

In a scathing attack on the West Bengal government under Mamata, the BJP national chief said that the administration of being a roadblock. "A democratic process (Rath Yatra) has been suppressed in West Bengal with rampant misuse of power. The CM is following this trend, this is non-democratic," he said. "I want to tell Mamata Banerjee that by not giving permission to BJP programs, you will only invite the ire of people in your state. She (Mamata) is scared that if BJP takes out all these three rallies in the state of West Bengal and assemble in Kolkata then the foundation of a complete change will be laid down. So she attempted to stop all these yatras."

Listing out the maladies in West Bengal, Shah assured that he himself would lead the Rath Yatra. "We will fight it out, I will personally lead the Rath Yatra when it happens. Our party workers in the state will not bow down to tactics of Mamata," he said, adding that he respects legal institutions and that the Rath Yatra has not been cancelled but only postponed.

Earlier in the day, BJP moved an appeal before a division bench of Calcutta High Court after West Bengal government refused permission for a proposed rath yatra in Coochbehar. The state's advocate general Kishore Dutta informed the Calcutta High that this had been done as such a program could flare up communal tensions.

Amit Shah, in his press conference after an emergency meeting, however, claimed that there is more violence in the state under TMC rule than what was witnessed here ever before. "The people are tired of what they are seeing, experiencing. I am sure voters will side with us in state elections here next year."

Rath yatraMamata BanerjeeTMCAmit Shah

