Ravi Shankar Prasad condemns social media posts expressing happiness on Gauri Lankesh killing

New Delhi: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday hit out those expressing happiness at the killing of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh on social media.

While several people condemned her murder in Bengaluru last night, many on social media also posted hateful comments. Some even justified Lankesh's murder.

"Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that.

"I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh," Prasad said in a series of tweets.

He hoped that the Karnataka police would soon nab the killers.

The killing unleashed outrage across the country even as the Karnataka government quickly set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the crime.