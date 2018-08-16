हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RBI Grade B Officers Exam analysis

RBI Grade B Officers Phase I exam analysis and expected cut-offs for August 16, morning shift

RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam was conducted on Thursday, August 16, 2018. Check out the exam analysis and expected cut-offs

RBI Grade B Officers Phase I exam analysis and expected cut-offs for August 16, morning shift

RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2018 analysis and expected cut-offs: RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam was conducted on Thursday, August 16, 2018. About 200 questions had to be attempted in 120 minutes. There were four sections – General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. All the sections except English Language were available bilingually, that is, both in English and in Hindi. Each question had five options and one mark was awarded for every correct answer while 0.25 marks was deducted for every incorrect answer. 

The detailed break-up of the RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2018 is as follows:

Sectional and Overall Expected Cut-offs of RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2018:

Section-wise analysis of RBI Grade B Officers Phase I Exam 2018:

General Awareness:  

Majority questions were from the current affairs – both national and international. It has to be noted that a number of questions totalling 21 came from banking. Other areas that were covered in this section were sports, business, science and technology, and books and authors. Very few questions, around 4 in number, came from the static portion of GK. It is also to be noted that maximum current affairs questions came from the events and happenings that occurred from May to July 2018. Rest of the questions from the dynamic section of GK came from the events and occurrences that took place in the last one year. Overall, the difficulty level of this section can be categorized as easy to moderate. 

English Language: 

The section comprised 11 RC questions in total. There were two RC passages which had 4 and 7 questions in each passage. One RC passage was based on exchange rate and the second RC passage was on life events based. Most of the questions were inference based and so, took a long time to figure out the answer. Other topics that came in the exam included Sentence correction, Statement Connection, etc. No para jumble and cloze test questions came this time. Overall, the level of difficulty of the questions was moderate to difficult. 

Quantitative Aptitude:
There were questions 5 questions each based on Wrong numbers in series and Comparison of two quantities in this section. There were 10 questions on Data Interpretation which were split into two sets of 5 questions each. Apart from that, there were 10 quantitative aptitude questions which were lengthy, calculative and time-consuming.

 

Reasoning: 
This section comprised of 6 AR sets (Puzzles) which were of moderate level in nature. Rest of the questions could have been attempted easily to maximize the score. No questions were there based on input-output. However, the overall section was quite time-consuming.  

 

 

Disclaimer: All information on cut-offs, analysis, answer key and scores are based on independent analysis and evaluation made by Career Launcher. We do not take responsibility for any decision that might be taken, based on this information.

