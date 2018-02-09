RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2018 exam results declared at @rbi.org.in, Click here to view results

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results of Office Attendant Recruitment 2018 exam. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the bank – rbi.org.in.

RBI Office Attendant recruitment 2018 results: Here's how to check.

1. Visit official RBI website.

2. Towards the end of the webpage, there' a link of ‘Recruitment related Announcements.’ Click on it.

3. The link to results will be displayed. Once again, click on it.

4. A notification on “Recruitment of Office Attendant - Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates”. On the page, click on another link “Roll numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates”

5. The results will now be displayed in front of you.

To check your results, click here.

The selected candidates will now have to apply for Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

In an official statement, the central bank said, “This list is provisional, subject to the candidates clearing biometric verification, Language Proficiency Test (LPT), being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria such as Age, Educational qualification, Category, Domicile, Caste Certificate as per the Government of India approved formats etc., relieving letter from the previous employer (if employed with a Government Organisation/PSU) as stipulated in our advertisement referred to above.”

RBI earlier announced the positions of Recruitment 2018 Assistant bank officers. Preliminary Test will be held on April 6, Mains on May 7.