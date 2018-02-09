RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2018 exam results @ rbi.org.in: Shortlisted candidates to appear for Language Proficiency Test

NEW DELHI: The result of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Office Attendant Recruitment 2018 has been declared on the central bank's official website. Selected candidates will now have to apply for Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Candidates can check their results by visiting rbi.org.in.

In an official statement, the RBI mentioned that this list of the shortlisted candidates is provisional. The final list will be released after the candidates clear the following:

- Biometric verification

- Language Proficiency Test (LPT)

- Fitness test

- Submit documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria - Age, Educational qualification, Category, Domicile, Caste Certificate as per the Government of India approved formats

According to the official statement, the RBI's decision will be final regarding the shortlisting of candidates. No arguments will be heard whatsoever.

Candidates may not be appointed in the Bank if they fail to submit to submit the required certificates/documents.

The general candidates will have to carry 6 copies of Attestation Form (all in original) and 2 copies of Bio-data form filled in neatly by the candidates.

"Candidates are also requested to take a print out of the relevant proforma. Duly filled-in proforma along with the certificates (as applicable) may be sent to The Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at the addresses of the respective Recruiting Regional Offices appended below by Courier/Speed Post so that it reaches them on or before February 23, 2018. Please mention 'Recruitment for Office Attendant – 2017' on the envelope," read the official notification.

Steps to check the result:

- Visit rbi.org.in

- Click on 'Recruitment related Announcements'

- Click on 'Recruitment of Office Attendant'Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates.

- Click on 'Roll numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates'

Candidates are suggested to take a print out of the same for future reference.