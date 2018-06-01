हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RBSE 12th Arts results 2018: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts result declared, check rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education declared the RBSE Class 12th board Arts results 2018 on Friday, June 1. 

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 12th board Arts results 2018 on Friday, June 1. The results of Class 12 (Arts) examination were declared by the RBSE around 6:15 pm. State education minister Vasudev Devnani released the RBSE Class 12 Arts result at the Board's Ajmer office. The overall pass percentage is 88.92%. The pass percentage among boys is 86.67% and 91% among girls. 

All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

The results are also available on examresults.net, indiaresults.com.  In order to check their marks, candidates need to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2018:

- Visit the official website for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

- Click on the 'Results 2018' tab on the right-hand side of the webpage.

- A new page will open up. Click on the link for Senior Secondary (Arts) 2018 result.

- Enter the roll number.

- Hit 'Submit'.

- Download the results or take a printout for future reference.

The RBSE had earlier announced the Class 12 Science and Commerce results on 23 May. According to media reports, at least 5,37,260 students had registered for the Class 12 Arts Board examinations.  

