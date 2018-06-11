हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2018 Rajasthan result

RBSE Class 10 Matric result 2018: Results to be announced by BSER on this date rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

BSER Class 10 Matric result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is all set to announce the RBSE Class 10 Board results 2018 at 3:15 pm on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The exams were held from March 15 to 26. Candidates can also check their RBSE Class 10 Board results will also be released on third party results hosting websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net. 

The board has already released BSER Class 8 and Class 12 results.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 Board results 2018 
1. Visit official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or  rajresults.nic.in or indiaresults.com ir examresults.net. 
2. Now look for the link of RBSE Class 10 Board results and click on it
3. Enter the required details such as registration number etc and submit
4. BSER Class 10 Board results 2018 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates are adviced to keep copies of the score card with them for future purposes.

Nearly 12 lakh students appeared for the exam in 2018. 

In 2016, the overall pass percentage for Rajasthan Board exams for class 10 was 92.73%. However, 
last year, the pass percentage for BSER dipped to 78.96 per cent. Rajasthan was established in the year 1957 on December 4th. A lot of government and private schools are affiliated to this Board. The headquarters of RBSE are located in Ajmer, Rajasthan.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan organizes and manages the entire school level education, i.e. Class 1st to 12th in both Hindi and English. 

