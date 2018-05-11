हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBSE Class 8 Results 2018

RBSE Class 8 Results 2018 to be declared in May-end at Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to publish the results of Class 8 on the official website Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in May-end or in the first week of June. The results will also be uploaded on third-party results hosting sites such as  indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

RBSE Class 8 Results 2018 to be declared in May-end at Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 8th Results 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to publish the results of Class 8 on the official website Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in May-end or in the first week of June. The results will also be uploaded on third-party results hosting sites such as  indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The RBSE Class 8 exams were held between March 15, 2018 to March 26, 2018.

Here's how to check Rajasthan Board 8 Class result 2018

1: Visit the official website of RBSE Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or indiaresults.com and examresults.net

2: Click on the class 8 results link, "Result Class 8th Exam 2018" 

3: Enter the examination Roll Number and click Submit 

4. The results will be displayed on the screen

RBSE is also reportedly expected to announce the results for Class 12 exams after May 20 and class 10 board exam results in June. 

Class 8 syllabus consists of Hindi, English, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, and Maths.

Tags:
RBSE Class 8 Results 2018RBSE Class 8 ResultsRajasthan Board Class 8 ResultsRajasthan Class 8 Results
Next
Story

Unnao gang-rape case: CBI confirms rape allegations against Sengar, local police role under scanner

Must Watch