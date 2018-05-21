RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science, Commerce results 2018 on May 23, check rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce RBSE Class 12 Science and Commerce results 2018 on May 23, Wednesday. The results will be released on the official Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The expected time of the declaration of result is 6.15 pm. The results will also be available on examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in.

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for Rajasthan class 12 board this year, out of which 5,27,259 students were from the Humanities or Arts stream. The exams were held from March 8 to April 2, 2018.

Steps to check the RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018:

1: Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, examresults.net/rajasthan, indiaresults.in.

2: Click on link that says Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018 or RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018

3: Enter the required details such as roll number, date of birth

4: The results of BSER Rajasthan Board Class 12 result 2018 will be displayed on screen

Students also can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results 2018 via SMS.

GET YOUR RAJASTHAN BOARD CLASS 12 SCIENCE RESULT 2018 ON SMS

SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

GET YOUR RAJASTHAN CLASS 12 COMMERCE RESULT 2018 ON SMS

SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan organizes and manages the entire school level education, i.e. Class 1st to 12th in both Hindi and English. The students can check their result on the official website (rajeduboard.nic.in / rajresults.nic.in) of BSER.