Read book on how Indian democracy has succeeded: Pakistan Army chief tells officers

Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 18:27
In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations, the public relations arm of the Pakistani Army, Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa attends the Change of Command ceremony in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Delhi: Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in his first speech last year had advised top officers last year to read an American academic’s book on how India had succeeded in keeping the military out of politics.

As per The Nation newspaper, he had reportedly told them, among other things, that the Army had no business trying to run the government.

Bajwa had urged gathering of officers of Rawalpindi Garrison at the General Headquarters auditorium in the last week of December, to read - Army and Nation: The Military and Indian Democracy since Independence, written by Steven I Wilkinson, the Nilekani Professor of India and South Asian Studies at Yale University.

The 2015 book explores how and why India has succeeded in keeping its military out of politics.

It also details why India’s democratic process has been a success.

Bajwa, who was commissioned in 1980 in the Baloch Regiment, was appointed Pakistan Army chief in November 2016. 

 

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 18:06

