हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amarinder Singh

Ready to take dope test: Capt Amarinder Singh accepts AAP MLA's challenge

Singh's statement comes after the AAP MLA challenged him to take the test and set an instance for his ministers and party lawmakers.

Ready to take dope test: Capt Amarinder Singh accepts AAP MLA&#039;s challenge

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh expressed willingness to undergo a dope test, accepting the challenge thrown by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Aman Arora. The Chief Minister, however, said that he would "leave it to the conscience of other elected representatives to take a decision on the same".

Singh took to Twitter and said, "Ready to take a dope test and stand for what I believe is right! However, I leave it to others conscience to make their own judgment. Though I don't think anyone should have any problem in taking such a test."

Singh's statement comes after the AAP MLA challenged him to take the test and set an instance for his ministers and party lawmakers. "Though I'm not against this order, let's b honest @capt_amarinder ji, it has been the Politicians who had patronised Drug Mafia. Instead of these orders, as head of the State, U should have taken the first step. Nevertheless, I got my DOPE TEST done today. When are you getting it done, Sir?" Arora tweeted.

The AAP MLA underwent the dope test at a government hospital in SAS Nagar a day after the Chief Minister ordered mandatory dope test for all state government employees.

Meanwhile, president of Punjab Civil Secretariat Association SK Khehra said, "We have no objection to dope test. We demand govt notification should also include the CM, ministers, MLAs, party presidents and their workers.Why should they be excluded?"

As for demand that politicians should also be made to undergo dope tests, the Chief Minister said that he was willing to do so.

"Given the gigantic scale of the drug problem in Punjab, nobody should have any problems about taking such a test. A couple of politicians, including a Minister in my Cabinet, have already shown the way by volunteering for drug screening," Amarinder Singh said.

"Even though no fingers have so far been pointed at any ruling party politician of complicity of any kind in drug abuse or pedalling, if any Minister or MLA felt the need to offer to take the test, they are welcome to do so," the Chief Minister said.

The Congress government is being questioned by the opposition for not doing enough to eradicate the drug menace despite promising to do so within four weeks of coming to power.

"When he had to seek votes (for the Congress), Amarinder Singh held the 'Gutka Sahib' in his hand and took a pledge to wipe out drugs and drug mafia from Punjab within four weeks of coming to power. But even after over one year, nothing has been done by his government to curb the drugs racket," Arora said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Amarinder SinghPunjabdope testDrugsAman Arora

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close