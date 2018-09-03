हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress vs BJP

Real face of BJP: Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back over threat by MLA’s son

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over son of a ruling party’s MLA threatening to shoot him. The Scindia scion said that “the real face of BJP comes forward with this”.

Real face of BJP: Jyotiraditya Scindia hits back over threat by MLA’s son

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over son of a ruling party’s MLA threatening to shoot him. The Scindia scion said that “the real face of BJP comes forward with this”.

Speaking to news agency ANI over the threat by BJP MLA Uma Devi Khatik’s son, posted on his social media profile, Scindia further said, “The aim of BJP government, its leadership and Chief Minister Chouhan is only to demolish Congress.”

“I would like to tell them that we will never bow down to such threats,” Jyotiraditya Scindia further said responding to the threat.

BJP MLA Uma Devi’s son Lalchand Khatik had written on a post on Facebook, “Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao’s blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will.”

The remark by the MLA’s son came ahead of a scheduled visit of Jyotiraditya Scindia for a public rally in Hatta district on September 5, Wednesday.

Reacting to the post, Lalchand’s mother and BJP MLA had termed it as “unfortunate”. Speaking to news agency IANS, she had said, “This post is unfortunate. Scindia is a respectable MP. I will ask my son to remove the post.”

Former Congress Minister Raja Pateriya called Scindia the most liked person in India. He had further said that "scared of his immense popularity, the BJP is making baseless accusations against him".

He said that the police should conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter and step up security to Scindia.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Congress vs BJPJyotiraditya ScindiaMadhya PradeshCongressBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close