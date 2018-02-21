'Real Men': NDA cadet carries injured squadron mate on back to finish run

A soldiers’ spirit and camaraderie are two of the essential factors while serving the country. A fine example of this was set forth by the young cadets of National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla Pune.

NDA Khadakwasla had organised a 14-km cross-country run on February 10. About 2000 cadets from various parts of the country were competing for winning top honors.

Among those competing, was GOC 2 Corps, Lieutenant General Kler who arrived from all the way from Ambala to NDA Pune. Soon, he was seen carrying his injured comrade – a fellow in his squadron – in “classic fire man lift position on his shoulders.”

In an FB post, Bindair Dundat, former Special Forces Officer of the Indian Army, writes, “The guy carrying his comrade is quite clearly a super fit guy, who would possibly have finished top of the heap, personally. But he has also figured out that if his injured comrade were to drop out, their squadron stands to lose much greater than what his squadron would have gained if he were to surge ahead, himself. He also has figured out that by taking that call, he himself would lose any chance of being a podium finisher.” Major Surendra Poonia tweeted:

Soldiers’s Spirit & Camaraderie !

NDA Cadet,who carried his injured buddy 2.5 kms on his back so that he is able to finish the run and not left behind.

GOC 2 Corps, Lt General Kler went from Ambala to NDA Pune to give a pat to Cadet

He also presented his Raybans to him @adgpi pic.twitter.com/FreWNfEXeu — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 20, 2018

Here's the entire post shared by Dundat:

Posts of the incident went viral on social media.