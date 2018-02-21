हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Real Men': NDA cadet carries injured squadron mate on back to finish run

NDA Khadakwasla had organised a 14-km cross-country run on February 10. honors. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 21, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
Source: Twitter

A soldiers’ spirit and camaraderie are two of the essential factors while serving the country. A fine example of this was set forth by the young cadets of National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla Pune.

NDA Khadakwasla had organised a 14-km cross-country run on February 10. About 2000 cadets from various parts of the country were competing for winning top honors. 

Among those competing, was GOC 2 Corps, Lieutenant General Kler who arrived from all the way from Ambala to NDA Pune. Soon, he was seen carrying his injured comrade – a fellow in his squadron – in “classic fire man lift position on his shoulders.” 

In an FB post, Bindair Dundat, former Special Forces Officer of the Indian Army, writes, “The guy carrying his comrade is quite clearly a super fit guy, who would possibly have finished top of the heap, personally. But he has also figured out that if his injured comrade were to drop out, their squadron stands to lose much greater than what his squadron would have gained if he were to surge ahead, himself. He also has figured out that by taking that call, he himself would lose any chance of being a podium finisher.” Major Surendra Poonia tweeted:

Here's the entire post shared by Dundat:

Posts of the incident went viral on social media.

