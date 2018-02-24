Essel Group drops molestation-accused Papon from its reality show

NEW DELHI: Singer Papon has been dropped from the reality show that he used to be a judge on, and footage of him has been edited out and will no longer be shown, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra has said. The singer, who faces criminal charges for allegedly forcibly kissing a minor, will also never work with his media group, he added.

Dr Chandra made the announcement in a series of tweets on Saturday evening. "On incidence of Papon I have advised CMD of the Company to take stringent action not only against him but others involved. Papon is barred for ever from our group… Papon's already recorded shows have also been edited and he has been removed from the shows which will go on air today onwards," read two of his tweets.

"Papon incident is unfortunate & must be unequivocally condemned, whatever the reason may be. I urge the authorities to take every action that they think deems fit to the law & let law take its due course… When the parents send their children for participating in reality shows, they bestow trust upon us, which we must never break. We are duty bound to treat every kid as ours and provide them safety and security," Dr Subhash Chandra added.

"Majority of the child abuse cases go unreported as the child fails to understand between good & bad touch. The authorities are the best to decide in this case. I appreciate the petitioner for being vigilant & all the media houses who have been reporting about the story," he said in another tweet.

In a video that went viral on social media, Papon is seen celebrating Holi with the contestants of a singing reality show. The artiste, who is also one of the judges on the show, can be seen planting a kiss on a minor girl's lips.

Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan on Friday filed a complaint against the singer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The child's father, however, defended the singer in the case, saying Papon is a "father figure" to his daughter.

Meanwhile, Papon, who was one of the judges on the show along with fellow singers Shaan and Himmesh Reshammiya, today stepped down from the position.

"Since I am in no mental state to fulfill most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge of the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over," Papon said in a statement issued on Twitter.