Recap of the biggest news stories of October 12, 2017

Here's what is grabbed the headlines on October 12, 2017.

1) Aarushi murder case: Talwars did not kill daughter, rules Allahabad HC

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar cannot cannot be convicted on the basis of mere suspicion, said the Allahabad High Court ruled. Read full story

2) Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on November 9, results on December 18

Dates of the Gujarat Assembly election will be announced later, said the Election Commission. Read full story

3) Tata Teleservices to merge consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel

Tata Teleservices will merge with Bharti Airtel as the Tata group firm looks to tide over its financial woes by exiting the mobile telephony business. Read full story

4) Double boost for economy: Industrial output growth rebounds; inflation cools

India's industrial production grew at a nine-month high of 4.3 percent in August due to good performance of mining, electricity and capital goods sectors, government data showed. Read full story

5) Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi motion poster out- Watch

Kapil Sharma's Firangi is one of the much- awaited films of the year and it is getting difficult for his fans to supress their excitement. Read full story

6) Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash related to Vishal Dadlani? Ace musician breaks silence

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 has been ruling the TRP charts ever since its premiere, all thanks to the heated arguments and nasty fights between the contestants. Read full story

7) Ashish Nehra announces retirement, to play last match at home on Nov 1

Team India's veteran left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra has decided to retire from competitive cricket after the first T20 International against New Zealand at his home ground, Feroz Shah Kotla. Read full story

8) Current team one of the best in Indian football history: Stephen Constantine

Praising India's qualification for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, coach Stephen Constantine said the current team is one of the best in country's football history. Read full story

9) Shortage of critical fuel could threaten NASA's deep space missions, warns US govt

In a warning, the US government has expressed concern over the shortage of plutonium, which can cause an obstacle in NASA's plans for deep space missions. Read full story

10) Mother shares image of her daughter born with intestines outside her body

A mother posted a heart-breaking photograph of her daughter on Facebook minutes after she was born, to raise awareness about Gastroschisis – a birth defect of the abdominal wall. Read full story