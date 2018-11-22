Receiving complaints of horse trading for last 15 days; MLAs being threatened: J&K Governor

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Satya Pal Malik said he was receiving complaints of horse trading for the past 15 days of horse-trading and also that the MLAs are being threatened.

Receiving complaints of horse trading for last 15 days; MLAs being threatened: J&amp;K Governor

Srinagar: Raking up the horse trading issue, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday cited various reasons behind the abrupt dissolve of the state assembly. He added that he was receiving complaints of horse trading for the past 15 days of horse-trading and also that the MLAs are being threatened.

"I have been saying it since day one of my appointment as Governor that I'm not in favour of any govt formed in the state with underhand defection & horse trading. I would instead want that elections are held & selected government rules the state," Satya Pal Malik said.

"I've been receiving complaints for past 15 days of horse trading & that MLAs are being threatened. Mehbooba Ji herself complained that her MLAs are being threatened. The other party said there is planning of distribution of money. I couldn't have allowed this to happen," Malik added.

Speaking on the fax machine issue, the J&K governor said even if he had received the fax, his stand would have been the same.

Following reports that PDP will approach court against the dissolution, Malik further said although it is their right to move court, the PDP was demanding this since the last five months.

"Why will they go to court? They were demanding this since five months. I want that they go to court, it's their right, they should go: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on reports that PDP will approach court against dissolution of #JammuAndKashmir assembly," Satya Pal Malik said.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a political turmoil after the state assembly was dissolved by Governor Satya Pal Malik. The decision came after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress, followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

