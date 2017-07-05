Recognising Indian talent, Israeli PM Netanyahu hails Srinivasa Ramanujan as 'greatest mathematician in many centuries'

Jerusalem: Recognising the immense potential of Indians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Srinivasa Ramanujan as probably the 'greatest mathematician in many centuries'.

Srinivasa Ramanujan symbolises the talent of people of India, the Israeli leader said, emphasising that the two countries believe in the partnership of talent.

"We have a great admiration for people of India. I told you about my late uncle professor, who was a mathematician at the Israel Institute of Technology. He told me many times about his admiration for the great Indian mathematician Ramanujan," Netanyahu said in a statement along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"He was perhaps the greatest mathematician in many centuries. And this symbolises the talent of people of India, as we know we have talent in Israel. We believe in this partnership of talent," he added.

Ramanujan, who died at an early age of 32, has contributed to mathematical analysis, including infinite series and continued fractions.

The Israeli leader said that he and Modi both seek a better future for the people of the two countries.

"It requires a lot of work, it won't happen overnight but prime minister Modi and I want this to happen," he said.

Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Jewish nation, was given a rousing welcome in Israel yesterday.

His three-day visit is aimed at commemorating 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and will also see discussions between him and his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu to explore ways to enhance cooperation in key strategic areas.

With PTI inputs