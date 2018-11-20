Red chilli powder 'attack' on Arvind Kejriwal triggers political row, AAP says Delhi Police 'planting stories'

The alleged red chilli attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has triggered a new political controversy in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a controversy, it also targeted the Delhi Police, claiming that it was trying to downplay the incident.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj took to microblogging site Twitter to allege that the Delhi Police, under Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, was “planting stories to protect the attacker”. He made the remark while quoting a purported statement of Delhi Police given to news agency ANI, wherein it said that the alleged attacker’s pouch carrying red chilli powder got torn while he was trying to touch Kejriwal’s feet.

What a shame !!@DelhiPolice under @LtGovDelhi already planting stories to protect the attacker. Thank God, we have CCTV footage with us. https://t.co/896BX9AW6p — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) November 20, 2018

Delhi Police SHO tried to plant in Media that "There was no attack, chilli packet just fell on the floor inadvertantly". Now you can imagine how deep rooted is the conspiracy. — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) November 20, 2018

Bharadwaj further claimed that the attacker was associated with a BJP politician from Narayana area in Delhi. Speaking to mediapersons, the AAP MLA said, “Message from the BJP central government is very clear. Anybody who attacks Aam Aadmi Party’s MLAs, Chief Minister, minister, will be protected. Delhi Police will help them.”

“There will be no harm which would be given to anybody who attacks the Chief Minister. So all criminal elements, all rogue elements, every member of BJP, have this message that if they attack Arvind Kejriwal, they will be safe,” the AAP MLA added.

Series of events :

● 4th Nov. - Bottles and stones thrown at Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ● 20th Nov - Another dangerous attack on the CM inside Delhi Secretariat. Within a span of 15 days 2 attacks on a CHIEF MINISTER and yet Police did nothing.#हम_काम_करते_रहे_वो_हमले pic.twitter.com/Gf3vIWKHvB — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 20, 2018

Later, clarifying the statement released by the Delhi Police through ANI, DCP (New Delhi), Madhur Verma said, “He entered with an authentic pass. Public grievances cell gave him entry. He met CM on third floor and gave him a slip. CM passed the slip to his PS and then the man tried to attack him. A packet of chilli powder fell from his hand. Further probe is underway.”

Soon after the alleged attack, which was carried out outside Kejriwal’s chamber at the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference, wherein he alleged that the attack was “fatal”.

Accusing the BJP and the Delhi Police of hatching a conspiracy, Sisodia cited the incident at the inauguration ceremony of Signature Bridge in Delhi, saying, “A similar incident had taken place. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reached the stage, along with some goons, when the Chief Minister was delivering his speech.”

He added that they were carrying a bottle, alleging that there might have been acid inside it. “We are not going to be cowed down by BJP'S petty tactics,” the deputy chief minister said.

The Congress also condemned the attack on Kejriwal, with party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi saying that the attack was a part of “dirty politics”.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also questioned the initial claims of the Delhi Police, questioning as to how the chilli powder “defy gravity”.

Abdullah tweeted, “How does chilli powder that “falls from his hand” defy gravity & fall upwards in to @ArvindKejriwal ji’s eyes?”