Relief for Tej Pratap Yadav, SC closes murder case probe against Lalu's son

NEW DELHI: In a relief to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav, the Supreme Court on Thursday closed Supreme Court the proceedings against him in connection with a murder case of Siwan-based journalist Rajdeo Ranjan.

The SC ordered the closure after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that it did not find anything against Tej Pratap in the case. The CBI told the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud that an investigation of two accused persons, Mohammed Kaif and Javed, was underway.

The CBI gave the statement after the journalist's widow Asha Ranjan filed a plea seeking investigation against former Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap. The apex court had asked the CBI to investigate allegations relating to media reports featuring photographs and videos that showed Pratap along with two absconding accused, Mohd Kaif and Javed. Kaif and Javed are presently in judicial custody in the Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

Disposing off the plea, the apex court allowed her to approach the Patna High Court if she finds anything against Tej Pratap at a later stage.

Rajdeo Ranjan was gunned down in Siwan district while returning from office on May 13, 2016.