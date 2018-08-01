हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam NRC

Religious group followers stage 'rail roko andolan' in West Bengal, protest against Assam's NRC list

Assam has come under fire following the release of the final draft of Assam's NRC which excluded more than 40 lakh people, terming them as 'illegal immigrants'.

ANI photo

Kolkata: Followers of Matua Mahasangha on Wednesday staged 'rail roko andolan' in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to protest against the final NRC draft in Assam.

Matua Mahasangha is a religious reformation movement which originated in Bangladesh. Matua is a sect of Hindu folk religion and Matua Mahasangha is self-realisation.

Assam has come under fire following the release of the final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens which excluded more than 40 lakh people, terming them as 'illegal immigrants'. Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the NRC li, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.

Following this, the Election Commission said that the people who have been excluded from the voters' list are ineligible to vote. The publication of the complete draft of the NRC witnessed the inclusion of 2,89,83,677 people out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants.

