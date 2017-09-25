close
Renowned journalist, writer Arun Sadhu passes away

The veteran scribe wrote on the rise of Shiv Sena, the Vietnam war, and the Chinese revolution, besides several short stories.   

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 07:58

Mumbai: Noted writer Arun Sadhu, who straddled the worlds of literature and journalism with equal elan, passed away here early today at a hospital following a heart condition.
He was 76.

Sadhu breathed his last at the Sion Hospital, where he was admitted yesterday for a heart ailment. He was in a critical condition and put on ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), hospital sources said.

"He was suffering from cardiomyopathy," Dr. Jayshree Mondkar, dean-in-charge of the hospital, said.

He was known for his work in Mumbai Dinank, which was his first novel, and the book Simhasan, which was adapted into a Marathi film.

Sadhu, who worked with several newspapers, also wrote various novels in Hindi, English, and Marathi for which he received a Sahitya Akademi award.

He was conferred with the Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, N C Kelkar, and Acharya Atre awards also.

The veteran scribe wrote on the rise of Shiv Sena, the Vietnam war, and the Chinese revolution, besides several short stories. 

