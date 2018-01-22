Renuka Shahane's powerful message on Padmaavat row goes viral

New Delhi: Swords drawn, fire started, and with tempers flared, those protesting against the release of Bollywood period film Padmaavat have repeatedly expressed their strong opinion against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama. Actress Renuka Shahane recently showed a side of her own silent anger when she took to Facebook with a single image of herself with a placard.

"Ban Rape," the message read.

At a time when protestors are demanding a ban on the movie as it hurts their sentiments despite the film clearly spelling out it is a work of fiction, Shahane's simple yet strong message against the dastardly act of rape is thought provoking. It is implied that in a country where rape and other crimes against women are on the rise, anger is instead misplaced and being directed against the release of a film is possibly a case of misplaced priorities.

Formerly titled Padmavati, the film was given an all-clear by Central Board of Film Certification after its suggested alterations were made. Even Supreme Court paved the way for the film's release despite states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat banning it. Even as Bollywood fraternity has joined ranks to support the director and the cast members, protests across the country have resulted in chaos and carnage. Chaos and carnage indeed in a country where crimes against women in real - not reel - life has rarely evoked much hue and cry.

In a country like this, Shahane's silent message therefore, and perhaps, reverberates loudest.