हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Law Commission

Report misinterpreted, legalising sports betting and gambling not desirable in present scenario: Law Commission

The Commission clarified that it has "strongly and categorically" recommended such sports betting in not desirable in the present scenario.

Report misinterpreted, legalising sports betting and gambling not desirable in present scenario: Law Commission

New Delhi: A day after reports of legalising gambling and betting on sports including cricket emerged, the Law Commission stated that its report was 'misinterpreted'  and not highlighted in the right perspective. The Commission further clarified that it has "strongly and categorically" recommended such sports betting in not desirable in the present scenario.

"Effective regulation remains the only viable option to control gambling if it is not possible to enforce a complete ban," said the Commission in its clarification note.

The Law Commission in its 276th report wrote, "Incapability to enforce a complete ban has resulted in a rampant increase in illegal gambling, resulting in a boom in black-money generation and circulation. Since it is not possible to prevent these activities completely, effectively regulating them remains the only viable option."

It further asserted that the current measures undertaken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to control unlawful activities are "ineffective and insufficient".

The report led to an uproar in several political counters.

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday said legalising betting in sports will turn every pan shop into a gambler's den.

“If you legalise betting in sports you will not only spoil the sport but also turn every pan shop in the country into a 'juye ka adda'. Does the BJP-NDA govt want to turn every paan shop in the country into a 'juye ka adda'?” said the former Union minister at a press briefing.

Tags:
Law CommissionBettingBetting legalGamblingCricketcricket betting

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close