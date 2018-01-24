Republic Day 2018: Delhi on high alert, chief guests from ASEAN face possible terror threat

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have issued a high-level warning of a possible terror-threat to leaders from 10 ASEAN countries who will be chief guests at India's 69th Republic Day celebrations this Friday. A massive security cover has been put into place in Delhi and adjoining areas ahead of the yearly celebrations.

For the first time ever, as many as 10 world leaders will be chief guests at the event marking India's Constitution coming into effect. Indonesia President Joko Widodo, Vietnam PM Nguyen Phuc, Myanmar State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi, Laos PM Thongloun Sisoulith, Malaysia PM Najib Razak, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong, Cambodia PM Hun Sen, Thailand PM Prayut Chan-Ocha and Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah. With these many high-level foreign dignitaries, the pressure on security agencies is more than ever.

Zee News has accessed a five-page report of intelligence agencies which reads that regular inputs point towards a possible terror threat and that movement across the LoC in the state of Jammu and Kashmir appear suspect. As a result, patrolling in certain specific areas in Delhi - like Jama Masjid, Majnu ka Tila, Batla House, Krishna Nagar, Arjun Nagar and some other illegal colonies - have been increased as the risk of terror-related activities is the most from here. Delhi Police has also been told to identify suspicious people in these localities and conduct thorough background checks as part of the overall precautionary measures already being put into place.

Intelligence agencies have also said that terror groups may make use of non-conventional ways to launch and execute attacks. It is suspected that terrorists may have prepared or may have already crossed over from border areas with Pakistan and may wait for opportunities to target celebrations here.