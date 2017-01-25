close
Republic Day: Vladimir Putin greets President, PM Modi, says 'strategic partnership with India is priority of Russia'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 22:36
File photo

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday greeted President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Republic Day and said that special and privileged strategic partnership with India was an invariable priority in Russia's foreign policy.

"Kindly accept my cordial greetings on the national holiday - the Republic Day. Your country plays an important and constructive role in solving pressing issues of regional and international agenda. "Over the decades of independent development, India has achieved impressive success in economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres," he said in a congratulatory message.

"Special and privileged strategic partnership with India is an invariable priority in Russia’s foreign policy. I would like to reiterate our readiness to further strengthening of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas. In this respect, great importance is being attached to the implementation of the map of events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries," Putin added.

He also said, "With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to the friendly people of India well-being and prosperity."

(With Agency inputs)

First Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 22:29

