Request PM Modi to support us more: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

New Delhi: A day after he had arrived in India on a 4-day visit, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday was accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"A close neighbor, India helped Nepal in our development efforts, would request PM to support more," ANI quoted Deuba as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his counterpart at his New Delhi's official residence in an unscheduled meeting.

After a brief meeting with his Nepalese counterpart, PM Modi tweeted, ''Happy to welcome Rt Hon Shri Sher Bahadur Deuba ji, PM of close & friendly neighbour Nepal Look forward to more extensive talks tomorrow.''

The Nepal PM attended a programme in the Nepali Embassy where he addressed the Nepali community in India and business event organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

On his arrival, Deuba was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Indira Gandhi International airport.

This is his first foreign trip after assuming office amid the Indo-China standoff at the tri-junction Doklam near Sikkim border.

"A special welcome for a close neighbour! EAM @SushmaSwaraj receives @PM_Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba on his arrival on a State Visit to India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a photo of Swaraj greeting Deuba.

Deuba took over as prime minister in June. During his four-day visit, he will also travel to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Bodh Gaya, Hyderabad and Telangana.

In a tweet, Deuba said, "I am delighted to be in New Delhi. Thank you @SushmaSwaraj for your warm welcome."

Following the day's ceremonial reception, Nepal PM along his wife Arzu Rana Deuba paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Modi and Deuba in their meeting scheduled later in the day, will review the entire gamut of bilateral ties and are likely to deliberate on ways to further deepen the Indo-Nepal relationship in a range of areas including trade and investment.

The Nepalese PM is expected to apprise Modi of the political situation in his country, particularly on the steps being taken by his government to fulfil aspirations of the Indian-origin Madheshi community.

He will also call on the president and the vice president.

"The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to both the sides for holding wide-ranging discussions on the issues of mutual interest and advancing age-old special ties of friendship between our two countries," the external affairs ministry had said on Monday.

Nepal has been facing a political crisis since the adoption of a new Constitution in September 2015. Madhesis, mostly of Indian origin, have been opposing the new statute as they fear it would marginalise them by dividing the country into seven provinces.