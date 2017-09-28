Rescued Kerala priest Tom Uzhunnalil arrives in India; to meet PM Modi, EAM Swaraj

New Delhi: Kerala Catholic priest Tom Uzhunnalil, who was rescued earlier this month from an undisclosed location in Yemen, arrived in the national capital on Thursday.

''I am very happy, I thank the almighty for making this day possible. All people who have worked in their own ways, I am grateful,'' the Kerala Catholic priest said shortly upon his arrival here.

Tom Uzhunnalil will now meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the national capital.

According to the Catholic Church, after meeting the PM and the EAM, Tom will fly to Bengaluru to spend a few days with the Salesians Congregation, to which he belongs, and will attend a bishops’ conference and share his experience with them.

On October 1, he will arrive in Kerala at Kochi and will then head for his home-town at Ramapuram in Kottayam district. His village is planning a grand welcome for him.

Thereafter, the priest will travel to the state capital to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

The priest was associated with the Missionaries of Charity, which was running an old age home in Aden, when he was abducted by terrorists last March. Despite the best of diplomatic efforts his release could not be obtained.

The priest was finally released on September 12 with the help of Oman government’s intervention. He then flew to the Vatican on September 13 where he met with the Pope and has now decided to return to his home country.

With IANS inputs