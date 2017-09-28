close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rescued Kerala priest Tom Uzhunnalil arrives in India; to meet PM Modi, EAM Swaraj

Kerala Catholic priest Tom Uzhunnalil, who was rescued earlier this month from an undisclosed location in Yemen, arrived in India on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 09:38
Rescued Kerala priest Tom Uzhunnalil arrives in India; to meet PM Modi, EAM Swaraj

New Delhi: Kerala Catholic priest Tom Uzhunnalil, who was rescued earlier this month from an undisclosed location in Yemen, arrived in the national capital on Thursday.

''I am very happy, I thank the almighty for making this day possible. All people who have worked in their own ways, I am grateful,'' the Kerala Catholic priest said shortly upon his arrival here.

Tom Uzhunnalil will now meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the national capital.

According to the Catholic Church, after meeting the PM and the EAM, Tom will fly to Bengaluru to spend a few days with the Salesians Congregation, to which he belongs, and will attend a bishops’ conference and share his experience with them.

On October 1, he will arrive in Kerala at Kochi and will then head for his home-town at Ramapuram in Kottayam district. His village is planning a grand welcome for him.

Thereafter, the priest will travel to the state capital to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

The priest was associated with the Missionaries of Charity, which was running an old age home in Aden, when he was abducted by terrorists last March. Despite the best of diplomatic efforts his release could not be obtained.

The priest was finally released on September 12 with the help of Oman government’s intervention. He then flew to the Vatican on September 13 where he met with the Pope and has now decided to return to his home country.

With IANS inputs

TAGS

Kerala Catholic priestTom UzhunnaliYemenNarendra ModiSushma SwarajKerala

From Zee News

Madhya Pradesh

MP: BJP MLA abuses forest officer, non-cognizable report fi...

PM Narendra Modi bows down to Bhagat Singh on 110th birth anniversary
India

PM Narendra Modi bows down to Bhagat Singh on 110th birth a...

Shatrughan Sinha backs Yashwant Sinha, says he hit the nail right on the head
India

Shatrughan Sinha backs Yashwant Sinha, says he hit the nail...

Japan Parliament dissolved, snap election expected
World

Japan Parliament dissolved, snap election expected

Bail plea denied, Honeypreet has no option but to surrender
Haryana

Bail plea denied, Honeypreet has no option but to surrender

Delhi Metro fares set to rise again, Arvind Kejriwal terms proposal &#039;anti-people&#039;
Delhi

Delhi Metro fares set to rise again, Arvind Kejriwal terms...

Men can also be raped, states PIL; Delhi HC issues notice to Centre
India

Men can also be raped, states PIL; Delhi HC issues notice t...

World

US student held in North Korea died of oxygen-starved brain...

Fourth gravitational wave signal detected – Five things you need to know
SpaceScience

Fourth gravitational wave signal detected – Five things you...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India grappling with an acute mental health crisis

Seat of power for women

How a separate Lingayat religion could impact national politics

What is NSCN(K)? 5-point guide to dreaded North-East rebel group

Narendra Modi's black money fight: Short-term pain for long-term gain