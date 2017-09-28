close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rescued Kerala priest Tom Uzhunnalil reaches Delhi; meets PM Narendra Modi, Sushma Swaraj

Kerala Catholic priest Tom Uzhunnalil, who was rescued earlier this month from an undisclosed location in Yemen, arrived in India on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 12:11
Rescued Kerala priest Tom Uzhunnalil reaches Delhi; meets PM Narendra Modi, Sushma Swaraj
Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Kerala Catholic priest Tom Uzhunnalil, who was rescued earlier this month from an undisclosed location in Yemen, arrived in the national capital on Thursday.

''I am very happy, I thank the almighty for making this day possible. All people who have worked in their own ways, I am grateful,'' the Kerala Catholic priest said shortly upon his arrival here.

Tom Uzhunnalil was then taken to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

May God bless all, even my abductors, for all the goodness in them, Father Tom Uzhunnalil said during his meeting with the Foreign Minister.

According to the Catholic Church, after meeting the PM and the EAM, Tom will fly to Bengaluru to spend a few days with the Salesians Congregation, to which he belongs, and will attend a bishops’ conference and share his experience with them.

On October 1, he will arrive in Kerala at Kochi and will then head for his home-town at Ramapuram in Kottayam district. His village is planning a grand welcome for him.

Thereafter, the priest will travel to the state capital to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

The priest was associated with the Missionaries of Charity, which was running an old age home in Aden, when he was abducted by terrorists last March. Despite the best of diplomatic efforts his release could not be obtained.

The priest was finally released on September 12 with the help of Oman government’s intervention. He then flew to the Vatican on September 13 where he met with the Pope and has now decided to return to his home country.

With IANS inputs

TAGS

Kerala Catholic priestTom UzhunnaliYemenNarendra ModiSushma SwarajKerala

From Zee News

Twitter abandons Apple Watch platform
Internet & Social Media

Twitter abandons Apple Watch platform

Fugitive ex-Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra spotted in Dubai
Asia

Fugitive ex-Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra spotted in Dubai

Bajrang Dal activists stop Hindu girl, Muslim boy from getting married, call it &#039;love jihad&#039;
Uttar Pradesh

Bajrang Dal activists stop Hindu girl, Muslim boy from gett...

97% Puerto Ricans still without electricity, claims Governor Ricardo Rossello
Americas

97% Puerto Ricans still without electricity, claims Governo...

Dead rat found in breakfast served at IIT Delhi hostel
Delhi

Dead rat found in breakfast served at IIT Delhi hostel

BJP MLA threatens, hurls abuses at forest officer in MP, booked
Madhya Pradesh

BJP MLA threatens, hurls abuses at forest officer in MP, bo...

IIM-A to organise 4-day management symposium from Sept 29
Education

IIM-A to organise 4-day management symposium from Sept 29

Seoul expects more provocations from North Korea in October
WorldAsia

Seoul expects more provocations from North Korea in October

Panama papers: ED may summon Amitabh, Aishwarya and Ajay Devgn
Business

Panama papers: ED may summon Amitabh, Aishwarya and Ajay De...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India grappling with an acute mental health crisis

Seat of power for women

How a separate Lingayat religion could impact national politics

What is NSCN(K)? 5-point guide to dreaded North-East rebel group

Narendra Modi's black money fight: Short-term pain for long-term gain