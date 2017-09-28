close
Rescued Kerala priest Tom Uzhunnalil to reach India today; meet PM, EAM

Kerala Catholic priest Tom Uzhunnalil, who was rescued earlier this month from an undisclosed location in Yemen, will arrive in India on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 06:09
New Delhi: Kerala Catholic priest Tom Uzhunnalil, who was rescued earlier this month from an undisclosed location in Yemen, will arrive in India on Thursday.

Upon his arrival here, Kerala Catholic priest will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the national capital.

According to the Catholic Church, after meeting the PM and the EAM, Tom will fly to Bengaluru to spend a few days with the Salesians Congregation, to which he belongs, and will attend a bishops’ conference and share his experience with them.

On October 1, he will arrive in Kerala at Kochi and will then head for his home-town at Ramapuram in Kottayam district. His village is planning a grand welcome for him.

Thereafter, the priest will travel to the state capital to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

The priest was associated with the Missionaries of Charity, which was running an old age home in Aden, when he was abducted by terrorists last March. Despite the best of diplomatic efforts his release could not be obtained.

The priest was finally released on September 12 with the help of Oman government’s intervention. He then flew to the Vatican on September 13 where he met with the Pope and has now decided to return to his home country.

With IANS inputs

