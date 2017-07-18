close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Reshuffle in AAP cabinet: Sisodia to lose 2 key departments, Kailash Gahlot's role to get bigger

In a major reshuffle in his cabinet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might remove Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from the revenue department as well as registrar of cooperative societies and give tourism department which is currently under Rajendra Gautam. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 09:55
Reshuffle in AAP cabinet: Sisodia to lose 2 key departments, Kailash Gahlot&#039;s role to get bigger

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle in his cabinet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might remove Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from the revenue department as well as registrar of cooperative societies and give tourism department which is currently under Rajendra Gautam. 

According to the reports of Times Of India, revenue department will be handed over to the law and transport minister Kailash Gahlot whereas Rajendra Gautam will be given the responsibility of registrar of cooperatives societies. 

Gahlot is currently holding charge of law, transport, administrative reforms as well as information and technology and  it has been said that if the revenue department will be handed over to him, it will be a major boost to his profile.

Earlier on May 19, after President Pranab Mukherjee gave his nod to the appointment of Kailash Gahlot and Rajender Pal Gautam as ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party government. Gahlot then assumed charge as the city’s new Transport Minister after replacing Satyendar Jain, while Gautam was given the Water Ministry, previously held by Kapil Mishra, who was sacked from his position on May 6.

Reports in the daily claimed that the decision to relieve Sisodia of the charge of the critical revenue department and registrar of cooperative societies was taken because Deputy CM wanted to focus more closely on education reforms, as this is the main development concerns of the Kejriwal-led Delhi government. 

TAGS

Manish SisodiaAAP governmentAam Aadmi PartyKapil MishraKailash GahlotRajendra Gautam

From Zee News

Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment List to be released today; check polyadmission.org
KeralaEducation

Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment List to be released toda...

White House accuses Democrats, Ukraine of &#039;collusion&#039; during 2017 election
World

White House accuses Democrats, Ukraine of 'collusion...

Dokalam stand-off: Chinese media warns India, says be prepared for ‘all-out confrontation’
India

Dokalam stand-off: Chinese media warns India, says be prepa...

Donald Trump warns of strong economic actions against Venezuela&#039;s Maduro
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump warns of strong economic actions against Venez...

ISIS-K on back-foot in Afghanistan after group&#039;s head Abu Sayed&#039;s death: Pentagon
World

ISIS-K on back-foot in Afghanistan after group's head...

BSES engineer dies after being chased by mob during anti-power theft drive in southwest Delhi
Delhi

BSES engineer dies after being chased by mob during anti-po...

ICAI CA final, CPT exams 2017 results likely to be declared today - How to check Institute of Chartered Accounts of India Chartered Accountants final and Common Proficiency Test results
IndiaEducation

ICAI CA final, CPT exams 2017 results likely to be declared...

J&amp;K: Former Qazigund sarpanch Nazir Ahmad Shah injured in firing by terrorists in Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Former Qazigund sarpanch Nazir Ahmad Shah injured...

Explosive in UP Assembly: Yogi Adityanath govt denies sending sample to Agra lab, says tests still on
India

Explosive in UP Assembly: Yogi Adityanath govt denies sendi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems

What’s Niti Aayog up to?

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving