Reshuffle in AAP cabinet: Sisodia to lose 2 key departments, Kailash Gahlot's role to get bigger

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle in his cabinet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might remove Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from the revenue department as well as registrar of cooperative societies and give tourism department which is currently under Rajendra Gautam.

According to the reports of Times Of India, revenue department will be handed over to the law and transport minister Kailash Gahlot whereas Rajendra Gautam will be given the responsibility of registrar of cooperatives societies.

Gahlot is currently holding charge of law, transport, administrative reforms as well as information and technology and it has been said that if the revenue department will be handed over to him, it will be a major boost to his profile.

Earlier on May 19, after President Pranab Mukherjee gave his nod to the appointment of Kailash Gahlot and Rajender Pal Gautam as ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party government. Gahlot then assumed charge as the city’s new Transport Minister after replacing Satyendar Jain, while Gautam was given the Water Ministry, previously held by Kapil Mishra, who was sacked from his position on May 6.

Reports in the daily claimed that the decision to relieve Sisodia of the charge of the critical revenue department and registrar of cooperative societies was taken because Deputy CM wanted to focus more closely on education reforms, as this is the main development concerns of the Kejriwal-led Delhi government.