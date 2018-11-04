हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Baba Ramdev

Respect bachelors, deny voting rights to people with more than two kids: Ramdev

Baba Ramdev on Sunday made a remark on the issue of population in India and said that people who are married and have more than two children should be denied voting rights. 

Image Courtesy: PTI

Baba Ramdev on Sunday made a remark on the issue of population in India and said that people who are married and have more than two children should be denied voting rights. 

Speaking to a gathering at his Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Ramdev said that the people like him, who have not married, should be highly respected and people who have more than two children should be denied their voting rights. He said, "is desh mein jo hamari tarah se vivah na kare unka vishesh samman hona chahiye, aur vivah kare, to 2 se jyada santaan paida kare to uski voting right nahi honi chahiye."

 

 

He said that though population control was a "political issue", in "Indian tradition Vedas advocate having even 10 offsprings if the population is less... so those who afford to have as many and have the need for as many, may have them." 

He said that a fully awakened and conscious "soul" was more powerful than millions of people. 

Meanwhile, Ramdev also spoke on the issue of Ram Temple and said that a legislation should be brought in Parliament if the Supreme Court does not deliver a verdict on Ram Temple soon.

Ramdev said there could be sections averse to bringing a legislation for the construction of a temple in Ayodhya but there was no opposition to Ram in India.

"If the apex court does not take a decision on the matter soon, then Parliament is the highest institution in a democracy and there is nothing wrong in bringing a legislation," Ramdev told reporters on the sidelines of a two-day conference at Patanjali Yogpeeth.

"Ayodhya mein Ram Mandir nahin banega toh aur kya banega (What else will be built in Ayodhya if not a Ram temple)," he said.

