Union Public Service Commission

Result out for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2018 for admission to Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2018 onupsconline.nic.in

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday declared the result of the civil services preliminary examination for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2018. The candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission but their candidature is provisional.

In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for IFoS (Main) Examination, 2018 which would be available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission - upsconline.nic.in. 

All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-IFoS, make the payment of Fee (Where applicable) online and submit it for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2018 to be held from 2 December 2018. The DAF will be available on the Commission website from 04-09-2018 to 18-09-2018 till 06.00 PM.  

Important instructions (regarding filling up of the DAF-IFoS and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission) would also be available on the website. The qualified candidates have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the online form.    

The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2018, published in the gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change.

The marks, cut off marks and answer keys of the screening test held through CS(P) Examination, 2018 will be uploaded on the Commission website upsconline.nic.in only after the entire process of the IFoS Examination, 2018 is and the final result of IFoS Examination is declared.

The Union Public Service Commission will have a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned examination on all working days between 10.00 am to 5 pm. The result of Roll  Number 1048940 has been withheld as the issue regarding the candidature is subjudice.

