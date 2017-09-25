Retired HC judge to head probe into Jayalalithaa's death

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said it has set up an inquiry commission headed by retired High Court Justice A. Arumugaswamy to go into the death of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami had announced the government`s decision to set up an inquiry commission to be headed by a retired High Court judge to go into the death of the AIADMK supremo.

Ever since Jayalalithaa`s death, there have been hints of foul play in her death, with critics pointing fingers at the now jailed V.K. Sasikala.

The AIADMK camp of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam had laid down a probe into the death as one of its demands before merging the faction with that led by Palaniswami.