close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Retirement age of doctors in paramilitary forces enhanced to 65 years

The retirement age of medical officers working in central armed police forces like the CRPF and BSF has been enhanced from 60 to 65 years, an official statement said on Wednesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 15:25
Retirement age of doctors in paramilitary forces enhanced to 65 years
Represntational image

New Delhi: The retirement age of medical officers working in central armed police forces like the CRPF and BSF has been enhanced from 60 to 65 years, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

The cabinet has given its ex-post facto approval for enhancement of the age of superannuation in respect of general duty medical officers of central armed police forces and Assam Rifles from 60 to 65 years, an official statement said.

The retirement age of specialist medical officers of central armed police forces and Assam Rifles has also been enhanced from 60 to 65 years.

The move will help in retention of officers in specialist and general duty medical cadre and thereby help in better patient care, proper academic activities in medical colleges as also in effective implementation of national health programmes for delivery of health care services, the statement said.

The central police forces are: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF-India), National Security Guards (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). 

TAGS

doctors in para-military forcesmedical officers retirement agearmed police forcesCRPFBSFNarendra ModiAssam Rifles

From Zee News

Mediapersons manhandled by security personnel of Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav – Watch video
Bihar

Mediapersons manhandled by security personnel of Bihar Dy C...

Day after Amarnath terror attack, J&amp;K authorities restore mobile internet service in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir

Day after Amarnath terror attack, J&K authorities resto...

Xiaomi launches new variant of Mi Note 2 with 6GB RAM
Gadgets

Xiaomi launches new variant of Mi Note 2 with 6GB RAM

World

Chinese troops leave for Djibouti to set up military base

EuropeWorld

13 injured in yacht explosion in northern Germany

World

Man, who sexually assaulting four children including 5-yr-o...

Fire breaks out at Congress headquarters in Delhi
India

Fire breaks out at Congress headquarters in Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Two dead, 25 injured as tractor overturns in...

Donald Trump didn&#039;t know about son&#039;s Russian lawyer meeting
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump didn't know about son's Russian lawy...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

One India but ‘two timing’

Kulbhushan’s trial by Pak military courts deeply flawed

Amarnath Attack: #YesInOurName, Crush Terror Now

Amarnath yatra terror attack: 3 points to consider before we mindlessly outrage

The crafty Chinese gambit: Stand-off is perhaps not worth escalating into a major conflict