Return extra fees or we will take over, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells private schools
The Delhi government will take over 449 private schools if they do not return the excess fees charged from students, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.
Pic Courtesy: PTI
Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal said that out of the 1,108 unaided private schools in Delhi, many had hiked fees in the name of implementing the Sixth Pay Commission.