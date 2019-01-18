हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi air pollution

Review ground-level action to curb pollution: CPCB to municipal commissioners, district magistrates

The task force also sought a daily action-taken report to CPCB and Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority.

Review ground-level action to curb pollution: CPCB to municipal commissioners, district magistrates

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board-led task force on Friday recommended that municipal commissioners and district magistrates review ground-level action by their teams on a daily basis to tackle increasing air pollution in Delhi.

The task force also sought a daily action-taken report to CPCB and Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority.

The IMD informed the task force that the air quality will gradually improve and rain and higher wind speeds are expected on Monday.

In view of this, the task force said there is no need to invoke additional measures. However, measures already in force must be intensified by implementing agencies particularly in Bawana, Mundka, Nehru Nagar, R.K. Puram, Rohini, Vivek Vihar, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurgaon, which showed higher levels of pollution.

"Construction and demolition activity, open dumping and burning of municipal solid waste, traffic congestion, which have been extensively reported by field teams, may require special attention," the task force recommended.

Similar action may be taken in other adjoining areas of Delhi such as Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Jhajjar.

The task force also recommended that municipal commissioners and district magistrates review ground-level action by their teams on a daily basis and send daily action-taken report to CPCB and EPCA.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in severe category on Thursday and slightly improved on Friday to very poor category. 

Tags:
Delhi air pollutionAir pollutionCentral Pollution Control BoardCPCB

Must Watch