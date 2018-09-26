हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rewari gangrape: Another Army man arrested for helping key accused, not informing authorities

A 19-year-old woman was gang-raped after being drugged in Haryana's Mahendergarh district earlier this month.

Chandigarh: Three more people, including another Army man, have been arrested in connection with the Rewari gangrape case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) team headed by SP Naazneen Bhasin of Haryana Police made the arrests for allegedly helping the key accused and failing to report the matter to police despite having knowledge about it.

Army man Navin alias Nikku was nabbed from Odisha, the police said. They added that two more accused - Abhishek hailing from Mahendragarh and Manjit from Rajasthan - were also arrested on Tuesday evening.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of arrested people in the case has gone up to eight.

Abhishek and Manjit have been charged with providing shelter, food, monetary help, besides a motorcycle, to key accused Manish and Pankaj, who were arrested on Sunday.

The police said Navin "is a government employee and was also present at the spot where the incident took place. Despite knowing about this, he did not inform the police". Navin joined the force earlier this year and was undergoing training in Odisha, they said.

Police said that another key accused Nishu, who was arrested earlier, has been sent to judicial custody by a court in Mahendragarh on Tuesday on the expiry of his police remand, which had been extended twice.

On Sunday, Army man Pankaj and Manish were nabbed from Satnali in Mahendragarh district. Nishu was arrested on September 16, along with two other accused.

A 19-year-old woman was gang-raped after being drugged in Haryana's Mahendergarh district earlier this month. She had gone to attend a coaching class and was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina when she was abducted.

She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint. The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later that day.

(With inputs from PTI)

