Rewari gangrape: SIT seals crime scene, assures arrest of other 2 accused

Chandigarh: Following reports of delay in arresting the accused in Rewari gangrape case, Haryana Police on Tuesday assured that they are working at equivalent pace to arrest the other two accused.

Almost a week after a 19-year-old woman was gang-raped after being drugged, the Haryana Police and its Special Investigation Team (SIT) have failed to nab two of the three main accused.

Having patted themselves after making the first arrest from among the three main accused on Sunday evening, over 100 hours after the incident, the Haryana police have been clueless about the other two main accused.

Clarifying that the prime accused has been taken into custody, SP Naazneen Bhasin said the scene of the crime has been sealed. She added that many other aspects are also being investigated.

Main accused Nishu who has been arrested is mastermind of this.Many aspects are being investigated.Scene of crime&investigation is sealed. I assure you we are working at the same pace to arrest the other two accused:SP Naazneen Bhasin, SIT Head on #Rewari gang-rape case. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/elNJUwWCTp — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

The statement comes from SP Bhasin who is heading the SIT team, assigned to probe the matter.

The SIT on Sunday evening announced the arrest of Nishu. SIT chief Nazneen Bhasin had said that raids were on to nab two other accused - soldier Pankaj and Manish.

The three had gang-raped the young woman on September 12.

The SIT also announced the arrest of two other men - Deendayal, the owner of a tubewell room where the crime took place in Mahendragarh district and Sanjeev Kumar, a medical practitioner who had treated the victim.

Both were booked as they did not inform police despite knowing about the crime.

Nishu and the other two have been sent to police custody by a court in Kanina till September 21.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district last Wednesday.

Haryana Police had on Saturday released photographs of the accused - Manish, Nishu and Pankaj - a defence personnel stationed in Rajasthan.

A bounty of Rs one lakh has also announced on the accused and for helping the police in cracking the case.

The young woman had gone to attend a coaching class and was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina when she was abducted.

She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint.

The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later that day.

(With inputs from agencies)