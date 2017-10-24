Rex Tillerson to arrive in India today, meet PM Modi, Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will arrive here on Tuesday on a three-day maiden official visit to India, during which he will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

On Wednesday, he will hold a meeting with Sushma Swaraj before calling on Modi, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

Tillerson is on a five-nation visit from October 20-27, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan and Switzerland, according to the US State Department.

Ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Tillerson, in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, put both China and Pakistan on notice by saying that Beijing's provocative actions in the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific regions went against international norms and rules the US and India stood for.

He categorically said that Washington expected Islamabad to take "decisive action" against terrorist groups operating within Pakistan's boundaries.

With IANS inputs