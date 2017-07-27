close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rift in JD(U) over aligning with BJP: Sharad Yadav not kept in loop by Nitish, say senior leaders

Nitish Kumar once again took over as CM Bihar with BJP's support on Thursday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 19:16
Rift in JD(U) over aligning with BJP: Sharad Yadav not kept in loop by Nitish, say senior leaders
Pic courtesy: ANI

Delhi/Patna: Hours after Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister for the sixth time on Thursday, trouble seems to be brewing in the Janata Dal (United).

Reacting to Nitish's resignation yesterday and his aligning with former ally the BJP, party general secretary Arun Kumar said "Sharad ji is concerned over Nitish Kumar's decision. In 1-2 days Sharad ji will talk to senior leaders of all national parties."

Another senior party leader Ali Anwar said, "We including Sharad ji had no idea that such a big development would happen overnight. We are surprised."

"We never expected this from Nitish Kumar," he added.

On the other hand, Sharad Yadavd today met Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

Interestingly, he was missing at the swearing-in ceremony event today of Nitish in Patna.

Yadav also criticised the BJP-led Central government in the morning.

“Fasal Bima Yojana is big failure as farmers are not aware about insurers but premium deducted from their loans,benefit goes to only insurers,” he tweeted.

“Amongst others Fasal Bima Yojana is another unsuccessful scheme of the government through which only private insurance companies being benefitted,” his another tweet read.

Meanwhile, Nitish once again took over as CM of Bihar with BJP's support today, leaving the Opposition's unity in tatters and raising questions over its ability to counter the saffron party in the 2019 General Elections. 

Lalu Yadav calls Nitish Kumar 'Bhasmasur', says will unite Mayawati, Akhilesh, Mayawati to take on BJP
MUST READ
Lalu Yadav calls Nitish Kumar 'Bhasmasur', says will unite Mayawati, Akhilesh, Mayawati to take on BJP

 A little more than 12 hours after 66-year-old Kumar resigned to break ranks with his allies - Lalu Yadav's RJD party and the Congress - he was back in office after being sworn in by Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at the Raj Bhawan.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was also sworn in and would be the Deputy CM. 

The deft political manoeuvres by JD(U) chief left the Opposition stunned as he joined hands with friend-turned-foe-turned-friend BJP.

The two parties were in alliance for 17 years until 2013, when Kumar walked out of the NDA fold after Narendra Modi was made the BJP's campaign committee chairman for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Modi was later declared the prime ministerial candidate.

However, Kumar, who was seen by the Opposition as a possible answer to Modi in 2019 amid shrinking Congress clout, seemed to have accepted the popular thinking that the Modi- wave would continue even after two years.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi, says 'looking forward to working with them for Bihar's prosperity'
MUST READ
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi, says 'looking forward to working with them for Bihar's prosperity'

Nitish Kumar's floor test in Bihar Assembly tomorrow: A quick look at party-wise position
MUST READ
Nitish Kumar's floor test in Bihar Assembly tomorrow: A quick look at party-wise position

The Governor has asked Kumar to prove his majority on the floor of the House tomorrow.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

JD(U)BJPSharad YadavNitish KumarArun KumarNarendra ModiBihar

From Zee News

Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Punjab CM&#039;s mother
Punjab

Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Punjab CM's mother

Himachal Pradesh

ISIS-linked terrorist sentenced to 5-yr rigorous imprisonme...

India

Engagement with China multifaceted: India

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tweets in Garhwali for...

WorldAsia

Istanbul police detain 26 suspected Islamic State members

NIA probes Dubai route into Kashmir terror funding; to seek court&#039;s consent for polygraph test on Separatist leaders
Jammu and Kashmir

NIA probes Dubai route into Kashmir terror funding; to seek...

World

Donald Trump could seek 'tougher' Russia sanction...

World

EU's top negotiator warns of possible delays to Brexit...

India

No official info on issue of visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: BJP to steer Bihar now

Nitish Kumar yet again demonstrates his political manoeuvrability, stumps his friends and foes alike

Defence expenditure: Fantasy replaces deft planning

Nitish Kumar's 'ghar wapsi' has demolished Opposition house

India’s FDI regime must garner quality investments